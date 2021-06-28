5,748 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.80 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

