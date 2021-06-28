8,838 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

