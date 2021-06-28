Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

