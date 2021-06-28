SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,085.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $11,085.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit's total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

