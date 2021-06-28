Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$37.61 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2,507.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099999 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

