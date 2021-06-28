Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$37.61 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2,507.33.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099999 EPS for the current year.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.
