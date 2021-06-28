One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 674 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $301.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $171.58 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

