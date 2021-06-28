Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $882,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $273.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

