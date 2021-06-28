iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Reduced by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

