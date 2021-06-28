One Capital Management LLC Buys 995 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.53 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.