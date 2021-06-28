Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 880,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

