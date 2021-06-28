Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 1,646 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 1.08% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GII. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GII opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $55.02.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

