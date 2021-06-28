iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,739,000 after buying an additional 2,948,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.88 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

