Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,033,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,545,000 after buying an additional 3,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $52.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

