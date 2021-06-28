VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $18,624,436 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

