Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $63,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 287,087 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

