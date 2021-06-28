Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.65.

CRM opened at $241.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

