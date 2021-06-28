Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 23,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $776.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.