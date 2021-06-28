Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 324,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.