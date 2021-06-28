Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 600,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arko by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

