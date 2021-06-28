Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,304,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.43 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.