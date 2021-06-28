Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $768,000.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

NYSE AEVA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Aeva Technologies Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.