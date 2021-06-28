O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $178.10 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

