O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,135 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $193.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.54. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

