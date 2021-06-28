O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,352.02 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $763.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,385.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,299.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

