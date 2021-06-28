HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $449,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 20.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 44.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 133,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $90,701,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.88 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

