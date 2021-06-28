Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,390 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $382.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

