Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,797 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $591,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 145,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $165.10 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

