Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 293.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

