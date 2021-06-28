Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.06 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $235.51 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.70. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

