Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

