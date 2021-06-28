Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 98,997 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.60% of Scholastic worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholastic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $38.16 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

