Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $54,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

