Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $67,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $131.27 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

