Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $81,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after buying an additional 153,812 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

