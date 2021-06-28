Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Teleflex worth $87,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

NYSE:TFX opened at $412.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

