Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $93,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 44,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,231,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,431,000 after buying an additional 214,333 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

