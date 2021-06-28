Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,127 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $27.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

