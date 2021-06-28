Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

