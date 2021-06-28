Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.