Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

