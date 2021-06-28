Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kellogg by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kellogg by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

