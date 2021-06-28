Rikoon Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $241.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.12 and a 52-week high of $241.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.