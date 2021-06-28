National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,204 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $111,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.26 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.