Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $673.22 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 249.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

