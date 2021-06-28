VEREIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VEREIT has a payout ratio of 134.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect VEREIT to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

VER opened at $47.13 on Monday. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

