Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $116.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.62.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

