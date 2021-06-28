Smith Moore & CO. Sells 4,140 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after buying an additional 1,111,796 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,845,694 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 170,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

MIN stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

