Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.00. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

