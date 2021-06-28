Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 26,544 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 621.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

O stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

