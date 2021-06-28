Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $9.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.77 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.72 billion to $40.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

